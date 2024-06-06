Multinational partners come together June 6, 2024 to render honors to the memorial at Utah Beach, Normandy, France in honor of the Soldiers and Sailors who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the D-Day invasion.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 08:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926534
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-RK885-8029
|Filename:
|DOD_110364183
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|UTAH BEACH, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, D-Day 80 Utah Beach Ceremony B-Roll Package, by PV2 Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT