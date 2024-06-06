Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach Ceremony B-Roll Package

    UTAH BEACH, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Pvt. Cecilia Ochoa 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Multinational partners come together June 6, 2024 to render honors to the memorial at Utah Beach, Normandy, France in honor of the Soldiers and Sailors who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the D-Day invasion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 08:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926534
    VIRIN: 240606-A-RK885-8029
    Filename: DOD_110364183
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: UTAH BEACH, FR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, D-Day 80 Utah Beach Ceremony B-Roll Package, by PV2 Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    READY
    DDay
    SteadfastandLoyal
    StayArmy

