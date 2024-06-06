Deeds Not Words

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Ranger Maj. Jack Gibson, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, chronicles his life and the effect his grandfather Pfc. (ret) Jim Shalala had on him. Pfc. (ret) Jim Shalala, apart of 2nd Ranger Battalion commanded by Col. Rudder fought in WW2 and landed in Normandy on June 18th 1944 as reinforcements for the casualties sustained on D-Day. He was awarded the good conduct medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign medal with five bronze stars, and the WW2 victory medal. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)