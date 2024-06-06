Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRoll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines move Humvee aboard HMAS Adelaide

    CORAL SEA

    06.06.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps motor transport operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, operate a Humvee aboard the HMAS Adelaide (L01), in the Coral Sea, June 6, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 03:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926510
    VIRIN: 240606-M-QM580-2001
    Filename: DOD_110363616
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CORAL SEA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Humvee
    Marines
    HMAS Adelaide
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    WADER

