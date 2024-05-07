On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct live fire training during Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 24.3 at Mount Bundey Training Area in Australia; U.S. Soldiers, Marines, and Sailors conduct M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire during Balikatan 24 in the Philippines; and U.S. Air Force maintainers and crew assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron Kadena Air Base, Japan, participate in Red Flag-Alaska 24-1.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 01:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|926505
|VIRIN:
|240507-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110363460
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: May 7, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
