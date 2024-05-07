Pacific News: May 7, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct live fire training during Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 24.3 at Mount Bundey Training Area in Australia; U.S. Soldiers, Marines, and Sailors conduct M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire during Balikatan 24 in the Philippines; and U.S. Air Force maintainers and crew assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron Kadena Air Base, Japan, participate in Red Flag-Alaska 24-1.