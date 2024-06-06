Airmen from across the state of Pennsylvania's three wings supported a multiservice joint expeditionary readiness medical team from the Innovative Readiness Training program for Kodiak Care 24.
For Kodiak Arctic Care 24, personnel from across the U.S. Uniformed Services, under the Innovative Readiness Training program, partnered with the Kodiak Area Native Association to deliver no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services to residents across geographically dispersed care sites in Alaska’s remote Kodiak Island borough. The IRT is exclusive to the United States and its territories and delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, an IRT provides key services, such as health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity to U.S. communities.
Lower Thirds:
:28-:35 .
Colonel Scott Coradi
Pennsylvania Air National Guard
IRT Commander
1:20 -:24
Lt. Stuart Rupp
US Naval Reserves
Oral Facial Surgeon
1:47-52
SSgt Kathleen Mohr
Arizona Air National Guard/162 Wing
DFAC Services Supervisor
2:30-:36
SrA Diana Munoz
Pa Air National Guard/111th Attack Wing
Dental Assistant
3:23-:28
Dr. Norman Petty
Providence / Kodiak Community Health Center
3:37-42
Dr. Adam Colombo
Pa Air National Guard
Surgeon General
Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 23:18
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|926490
VIRIN:
|240519-F-QH938-6640
PIN:
|001
Filename:
|DOD_110363290
Length:
|00:04:42
Location:
|KODIAK, ALASKA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen support Arctic Care 24, by MSgt George Roach
