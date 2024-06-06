Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24 B-roll: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

    MALAYSIA

    06.03.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell, Sgt. Patrick Katz and Cpl. Aidan Hekker

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), participate in an amphibious assault rehearsal during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 4, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker, Sgt. Patrick Katz, and GySgt. Antonio Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 22:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926486
    VIRIN: 240605-M-PO838-3001
    Filename: DOD_110363225
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: MY

    TAGS

    15th MEU, Tiger Strike 24, BLT 1/5, USSSomerset, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th BDE (Para)

