Tiger Strike 24 B-roll: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), participate in an amphibious assault rehearsal during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 4, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker, Sgt. Patrick Katz, and GySgt. Antonio Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 22:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926486
|VIRIN:
|240605-M-PO838-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110363225
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
