Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen support Arctic Care 24

Airmen from across the state of Pennsylvania's three wings supported a multiservice joint expeditionary readiness medical team from the Innovative Readiness Training program for Kodiak Care 24.



For Kodiak Arctic Care 24, personnel from across the U.S. Uniformed Services, under the Innovative Readiness Training program, partnered with the Kodiak Area Native Association to deliver no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services to residents across geographically dispersed care sites in Alaska’s remote Kodiak Island borough. The IRT is exclusive to the United States and its territories and delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, an IRT provides key services, such as health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity to U.S. communities.



