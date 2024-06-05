Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen support Arctic Care 24

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    Airmen from across the state of Pennsylvania's three wings supported a multiservice joint expeditionary readiness medical team from the Innovative Readiness Training program for Kodiak Care 24.

    For Kodiak Arctic Care 24, personnel from across the U.S. Uniformed Services, under the Innovative Readiness Training program, partnered with the Kodiak Area Native Association to deliver no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services to residents across geographically dispersed care sites in Alaska’s remote Kodiak Island borough. The IRT is exclusive to the United States and its territories and delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, an IRT provides key services, such as health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity to U.S. communities.

    Lower Thirds:

    :28-:35 .
    Colonel Scott Coradi
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    IRT Commander

    1:20 -:24
    Lt. Stewart Rupp
    US Naval Reserves
    Oral Facial Surgeon

    1:47-52
    SSgt Kathleen Mohr
    Arizona Air National Guard/162 Wing
    DFAC Services Supervisor

    2:30-:36
    SrA Diana Munoz
    Pa Air National Guard/111th Attack Wing
    Dental Assistant

    3:23-:28
    Dr. Norman Petty
    Providence / Kodiak Community Health Center

    3:37-42
    Dr. Adam Colombo
    Pa Air National Guard
    Surgeon General

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 22:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926477
    VIRIN: 240519-F-QH938-2218
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110363028
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen support Arctic Care 24, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PA Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th ATKW
    #ArcticCare24

