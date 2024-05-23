Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 lineup 20240523

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Four F-16A & F-16C Lineup pre-takeoff and taxi.
    NAWDC 61 blue camo "Strike" Aggressor
    NAWDC 51 desert camo "Strike" Aggressor
    VFC-13 302 & 303 Grey "Saint"
    NAS Fallon, NAWDC May 23rd, 2024

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926472
    VIRIN: 240523-D-KF756-5303
    Filename: DOD_110362690
    Length: 00:12:46
    Location: NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 lineup 20240523, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strike
    NAS Fallon
    F-16
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    VFC-13

