Four F-16A & F-16C Lineup pre-takeoff and taxi.
NAWDC 61 blue camo "Strike" Aggressor
NAWDC 51 desert camo "Strike" Aggressor
VFC-13 302 & 303 Grey "Saint"
NAS Fallon, NAWDC May 23rd, 2024
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926472
|VIRIN:
|240523-D-KF756-5303
|Filename:
|DOD_110362690
|Length:
|00:12:46
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, F-16 lineup 20240523, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT