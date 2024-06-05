Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    David Cattler Formally Takes the Helm as DCSA Director at Quantico Ceremony

    TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Dorothy Burns 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    David Cattler’s assumption of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) directorship was formally recognized at a ceremony held at the National Marine Corps Museum on May 29, 2024 (DOD video by OCCA).

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 16:58
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US

