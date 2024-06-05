David Cattler’s assumption of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) directorship was formally recognized at a ceremony held at the National Marine Corps Museum on May 29, 2024 (DOD video by OCCA).
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 16:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926464
|VIRIN:
|240529-D-D0467-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110362471
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, David Cattler Formally Takes the Helm as DCSA Director at Quantico Ceremony, by Dorothy Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
