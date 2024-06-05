Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    This video production showcases some military occupational specialties that Marines can lateral move into. For more information and requirements to lateral move, contact your unit career planner or visit https://www.manpower.usmc.mil/wordpress/?active_marine=active-marines-home/manpower-management-division/enlisted-assignments-mmea/stay-marine/lateral-move. Marines interested in lateral moving into MARSOC should visit https://www.marsoc.com. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

