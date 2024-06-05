video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video production showcases some military occupational specialties that Marines can lateral move into. For more information and requirements to lateral move, contact your unit career planner or visit https://www.manpower.usmc.mil/wordpress/?active_marine=active-marines-home/manpower-management-division/enlisted-assignments-mmea/stay-marine/lateral-move. Marines interested in lateral moving into MARSOC should visit https://www.marsoc.com. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)