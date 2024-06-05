This video production showcases some military occupational specialties that Marines can lateral move into. For more information and requirements to lateral move, contact your unit career planner or visit https://www.manpower.usmc.mil/wordpress/?active_marine=active-marines-home/manpower-management-division/enlisted-assignments-mmea/stay-marine/lateral-move. Marines interested in lateral moving into MARSOC should visit https://www.marsoc.com. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 15:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926440
|VIRIN:
|240604-M-BP922-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110361869
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Lateral Move, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
