    D-Day 80th Anniversary 21 Gun Salute

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military Police Officers assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct the 21-gun salute for D-Day's 80th Anniversary on 6 June 2024 in Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926438
    VIRIN: 240606-A-PT551-8392
    Filename: DOD_110361794
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: FR

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    EverVigilant
    DDay80

