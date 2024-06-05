Military Police Officers assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct the 21-gun salute for D-Day's 80th Anniversary on 6 June 2024 in Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926438
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-PT551-8392
|Filename:
|DOD_110361794
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 80th Anniversary 21 Gun Salute, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
