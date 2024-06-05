Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Birthday 249 Vertical The Rock Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Romer Garcia 

    Digital Media Division

    The Rock celebrates the Army’s 249th birthday on June 14!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 11:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 926418
    VIRIN: 240605-A-NU497-6883
    Filename: DOD_110361579
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday 249 Vertical The Rock Shoutout, by Romer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TheRock
    ABD249
    ABD249 Shout-out

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT