Michelle Williams’ heartfelt message for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Michelle Williams discusses mental health during table top discussion at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 13, 2024. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in Americans’ lives to celebrate recovery from mental illness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)