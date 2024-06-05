Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michelle Williams’ heartfelt message for Mental Health Awareness Month.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Michelle Williams discusses mental health during table top discussion at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 13, 2024. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in Americans’ lives to celebrate recovery from mental illness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926415
    VIRIN: 240513-F-WJ090-1548
    Filename: DOD_110361513
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Mental Health
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

