    Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Michael Heath and Staff Sgt. Justin Drake of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in the Army star banner for a sunrise parachute jump on to Utah Beach on 6 June 2024. The parachute jump was part of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Dennison)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926405
    VIRIN: 240606-A-id671-5905
    Filename: DOD_110361305
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FR

    France
    Golden Knights
    Soldiers
    Airborne
    Army
    D-Day

