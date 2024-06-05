Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Heath and Staff Sgt. Justin Drake of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in the Army star banner for a sunrise parachute jump on to Utah Beach on 6 June 2024. The parachute jump was part of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Dennison)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926405
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-id671-5905
|Filename:
|DOD_110361305
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
