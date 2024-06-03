10th AAMDC Honors DDay 80 in Normandy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Lisa Bartel, Deputy Commanding Officer of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, delivers remarks at a D-Day 80 observance on June 3 in Houesville, France. This observance marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Bartel honored the four U.S. soldiers who were killed and the local citizens of Houesville who decorated their graves in honor of their sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Alexander Watkins).