Soldiers from the 216th and 340th Military Police companies give Father's Day shoutouts at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 5, 2024. Father’s Day was established on June 19, 1910, to honor all fathers, especially those who had died. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 06:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926376
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-JR370-3464
|Filename:
|DOD_110360835
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MKAB Father's Day Shoutouts, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT