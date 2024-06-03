Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAAPM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Task Force Spartan

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month began with a proclamation signing. This year’s theme for SAAPM is "Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 05:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926374
    VIRIN: 240408-Z-DY230-3455
    Filename: DOD_110360809
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    34th Infantry Division
    Sexual Assault Prevention Month
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT