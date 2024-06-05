MKAB Father's Day Shoutouts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926363" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 216th and 340th Military Police Companies give Father's Day shout outs at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on June 5, 2024. Father’s Day was established on June 19, 1910, to honor all fathers, especially those who are no longer with us.. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)