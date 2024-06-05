MKAB Father's Day Shoutouts

Soldiers from the 216th and 340th Military Police Companies give Father's Day shout outs at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on June 5, 2024. Father’s Day was established on June 19, 1910, to honor all fathers, especially those who are no longer with us.. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 04:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926363
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-JR370-2328
|Filename:
|DOD_110360620
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
