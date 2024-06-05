Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MKAB Father's Day Shoutouts

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    06.05.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers from the 216th and 340th Military Police Companies give Father's Day shout outs at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on June 5, 2024. Father’s Day was established on June 19, 1910, to honor all fathers, especially those who are no longer with us.. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 04:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926363
    VIRIN: 240605-A-JR370-2328
    Filename: DOD_110360620
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MKAB Father's Day Shoutouts, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    Father'sDay
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentofDefense(DoD)

