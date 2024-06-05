Broll and interview for the first aircraft arrival of the F-15EX at the Portland Air National Guard Base for the 142nd Wing. The 142nd Wing is now the first operational unit to have the F-15EX Eagle II in the entire Air Force. Tail number 008 arrived at Portland on 5 June, 2024 at approximately 12:30 p.m. PST.
Interview at end of b-roll, Colonel Mike Kosderka, 142nd Wing Commander. Videographers: First camera b-roll, Mr. Steven Conklin. Second camera b-roll, Tech. Sgt. Kyle Mergeler. Interview, Mr. Steven Conklin.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 20:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926343
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-IW846-1517
|Filename:
|DOD_110359880
|Length:
|00:08:01
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, First Aircraft Arrival F-15EX at the Portland Air National Guard Base, by Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT