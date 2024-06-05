Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Aircraft Arrival F-15EX at the Portland Air National Guard Base

    PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Steven Conklin 

    142nd Wing

    Broll and interview for the first aircraft arrival of the F-15EX at the Portland Air National Guard Base for the 142nd Wing. The 142nd Wing is now the first operational unit to have the F-15EX Eagle II in the entire Air Force. Tail number 008 arrived at Portland on 5 June, 2024 at approximately 12:30 p.m. PST.

    Interview at end of b-roll, Colonel Mike Kosderka, 142nd Wing Commander. Videographers: First camera b-roll, Mr. Steven Conklin. Second camera b-roll, Tech. Sgt. Kyle Mergeler. Interview, Mr. Steven Conklin.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926343
    VIRIN: 240605-F-IW846-1517
    Filename: DOD_110359880
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OREGON, US

