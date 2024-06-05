First Aircraft Arrival F-15EX at the Portland Air National Guard Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Broll and interview for the first aircraft arrival of the F-15EX at the Portland Air National Guard Base for the 142nd Wing. The 142nd Wing is now the first operational unit to have the F-15EX Eagle II in the entire Air Force. Tail number 008 arrived at Portland on 5 June, 2024 at approximately 12:30 p.m. PST.



Interview at end of b-roll, Colonel Mike Kosderka, 142nd Wing Commander. Videographers: First camera b-roll, Mr. Steven Conklin. Second camera b-roll, Tech. Sgt. Kyle Mergeler. Interview, Mr. Steven Conklin.