    2024 4AF Year in Review

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Araiza 

    4th Air Force

    Video B Roll gathered from the 4th Air Force 18 wings and compiled to showcase a year in review dedication to a successful year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 19:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926334
    VIRIN: 240210-F-EB503-1001
    Filename: DOD_110359768
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 4AF Year in Review, by SSgt Joseph Araiza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Video
    Year in Review
    4th AF
    Fourth Air Force
    Fourth AF

