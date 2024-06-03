Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on trench warfare lane

The Oklahoma National Guard broke ground on a new state-of-the-art one-way attack trench warfare lane at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma on June 2.
The new range is part of the OKNG’s efforts to provide Citizen-Soldiers with modern, challenging and realistic training areas, which will expose Guardsmen to a variety of threats they may face in conflicts around the globe, said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma.
“If you watch the war in Ukraine carefully, you see it’s transitioning to something that looks like World War I, where you have to be dug in to survive,” Mancino said. “In Oklahoma, we had a vision of creating a training facility that will allow our Soldiers to learn to fight in those environments. Learn to fight, clear and win in the trenches.”
