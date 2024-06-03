Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on trench warfare lane

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    The Oklahoma National Guard broke ground on a new state-of-the-art one-way attack trench warfare lane at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma on June 2.

    The new range is part of the OKNG’s efforts to provide Citizen-Soldiers with modern, challenging and realistic training areas, which will expose Guardsmen to a variety of threats they may face in conflicts around the globe, said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma.

    “If you watch the war in Ukraine carefully, you see it’s transitioning to something that looks like World War I, where you have to be dug in to survive,” Mancino said. “In Oklahoma, we had a vision of creating a training facility that will allow our Soldiers to learn to fight in those environments. Learn to fight, clear and win in the trenches.”

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 17:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926327
    VIRIN: 240602-A-DX255-9277
    Filename: DOD_110359630
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on trench warfare lane, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on trench warfare lane

    Oklahoma
    National Guard
    trench warfare
    OKNGTrenchGB

