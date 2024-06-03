Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDay Medic Waverly Woodson

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    World War II medic Waverly B. Woodson, Jr. was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the second-highest U.S. military honor, for saving countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy of World War II. Waverly was only 21-years-old, serving in the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, when he was deployed to France. He spent over 30 hours treating countless fellow soldiers amid intense combat. Learn more about about Waverly and other heroes from the Defense Health Agency at health.mil/history.

