World War II medic Waverly B. Woodson, Jr. was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the second-highest U.S. military honor, for saving countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy of World War II. Waverly was only 21-years-old, serving in the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, when he was deployed to France. He spent over 30 hours treating countless fellow soldiers amid intense combat. Learn more about about Waverly and other heroes from the Defense Health Agency at health.mil/history.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926300
|VIRIN:
|240605-O-VJ360-9355
|Filename:
|DOD_110359244
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DDay Medic Waverly Woodson, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT