2024 FEVS Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926266" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A message from Dr. Agnes Gereben Schaefer, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, encouraging all Army Civilians to take the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS).



All eligible employees will receive the survey via direct email from the Office of Personnel Management.



Take the FEVS today!