A message from Dr. Agnes Gereben Schaefer, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, encouraging all Army Civilians to take the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS).
All eligible employees will receive the survey via direct email from the Office of Personnel Management.
Take the FEVS today!
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 13:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926266
|VIRIN:
|240604-O-WF488-1795
|Filename:
|DOD_110358863
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 FEVS Message, by Amanda Huntley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT