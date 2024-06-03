Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 FEVS Message

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Amanda Huntley 

    U.S. Army Civilian Workforce Transformation

    A message from Dr. Agnes Gereben Schaefer, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, encouraging all Army Civilians to take the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS).

    All eligible employees will receive the survey via direct email from the Office of Personnel Management.

    Take the FEVS today!

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 13:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 926266
    VIRIN: 240604-O-WF488-1795
    Filename: DOD_110358863
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    This work, 2024 FEVS Message, by Amanda Huntley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Civilian
    FEVS
    Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey

