The Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) is open through July 5th! All eligible Army Civilians will have received the survey via direct email from the Office of Personnel Management.
Take the FEVS today!
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 13:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926265
|VIRIN:
|240604-O-WF488-1564
|Filename:
|DOD_110358848
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Take the 2024 FEVS Today!, by Amanda Huntley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
