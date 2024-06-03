79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

The U.S. Air Force 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron ‘Tigers’ took part in Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) at Tyndall Air Force Base from May 9-22, 2024. These exercises aimed to enhance air combat readiness alongside 5th generation aircraft and validate weapons systems and tactics in realistic, large-scale training scenarios.
|05.09.2024
|06.05.2024 13:08
|Video Productions
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
