    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron ‘Tigers’ took part in Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) at Tyndall Air Force Base from May 9-22, 2024. These exercises aimed to enhance air combat readiness alongside 5th generation aircraft and validate weapons systems and tactics in realistic, large-scale training scenarios.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 13:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926264
    VIRIN: 240509-F-VV695-4291
    Filename: DOD_110358756
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    F-16
    79th Fighter Squadron
    WSEP
    79th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Checkered Flag 24-2

