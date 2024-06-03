Idaho and Nevada National Guards, Tribes partner to conduct healthcare for Tribal members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Idaho and Nevada National Guards conducted two weeklong medical visits to Tribal members from the Nez Perce and the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, May 13-24, through a community healthcare partnership program called Operation Nimiipuu Health.



The program is part of Idaho National Guard’s Innovative Readiness Training, a U.S. Department of Defense-driven, Office of Secretary of Defense Reserve Affairs-sponsored, Army National Guard-led and multi-service training event for service members to work in our communities while performing deployment readiness tasks, creating a win-win for both Soldiers and Airmen and the communities.