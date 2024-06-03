The Idaho and Nevada National Guards conducted two weeklong medical visits to Tribal members from the Nez Perce and the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, May 13-24, through a community healthcare partnership program called Operation Nimiipuu Health.
The program is part of Idaho National Guard’s Innovative Readiness Training, a U.S. Department of Defense-driven, Office of Secretary of Defense Reserve Affairs-sponsored, Army National Guard-led and multi-service training event for service members to work in our communities while performing deployment readiness tasks, creating a win-win for both Soldiers and Airmen and the communities.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926258
|VIRIN:
|240522-Z-JV173-2024
|Filename:
|DOD_110358574
|Length:
|00:18:26
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho and Nevada National Guards, Tribes partner to conduct healthcare for Tribal members, by Mike Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
