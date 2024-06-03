Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho and Nevada National Guards, Tribes partner to conduct healthcare for Tribal members

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Mike Freeman 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho and Nevada National Guards conducted two weeklong medical visits to Tribal members from the Nez Perce and the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, May 13-24, through a community healthcare partnership program called Operation Nimiipuu Health.

    The program is part of Idaho National Guard’s Innovative Readiness Training, a U.S. Department of Defense-driven, Office of Secretary of Defense Reserve Affairs-sponsored, Army National Guard-led and multi-service training event for service members to work in our communities while performing deployment readiness tasks, creating a win-win for both Soldiers and Airmen and the communities.

    Location: IDAHO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho and Nevada National Guards, Tribes partner to conduct healthcare for Tribal members, by Mike Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nevada National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    Shoshone-Paiute Tribes
    U.S. National Guard
    Nez Perce Tribes
    Innovative Readiness Training

