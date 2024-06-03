Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks speaks at the Defense Department’s LBGTQ+ Pride ceremony at the Pentagon. Speakers at the 13th annual event are: Ashish S. Vazirani, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness; Navy Rear Adm. Mike Brown, division director for Operations in the Information Environment; and Air Force Sgt. Koko Kakumu, unity deployment manager for the 70th Operations Support Squadron. The event is sponsored by DOD’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 11:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|926245
|Filename:
|DOD_110358150
|Length:
|00:58:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hicks Attends Pride Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT