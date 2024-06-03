Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hicks Attends Pride Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks speaks at the Defense Department’s LBGTQ+ Pride ceremony at the Pentagon. Speakers at the 13th annual event are: Ashish S. Vazirani, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness; Navy Rear Adm. Mike Brown, division director for Operations in the Information Environment; and Air Force Sgt. Koko Kakumu, unity deployment manager for the 70th Operations Support Squadron. The event is sponsored by DOD’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 11:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 926245
    Filename: DOD_110358150
    Length: 00:58:24
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hicks Attends Pride Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

