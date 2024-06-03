Hicks Attends Pride Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926245" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks speaks at the Defense Department’s LBGTQ+ Pride ceremony at the Pentagon. Speakers at the 13th annual event are: Ashish S. Vazirani, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness; Navy Rear Adm. Mike Brown, division director for Operations in the Information Environment; and Air Force Sgt. Koko Kakumu, unity deployment manager for the 70th Operations Support Squadron. The event is sponsored by DOD’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.