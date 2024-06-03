Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minute With the Commander

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grace Lyles 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks about the 80th anniversary of D-day during minute with the commander.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926243
    VIRIN: 240605-N-WE282-1001
    Filename: DOD_110358134
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    USFFC; Caudle

