    Educators Workshop 2024 Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansass City and Saint Louis

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego       

    Educators from Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansas City and Saint Louis participated in the 2024 Educators' Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, April 24-26, 2024. Participants of the workshop visit MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members serving in the United States armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926240
    VIRIN: 240424-M-TW073-1001
    Filename: DOD_110357946
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

