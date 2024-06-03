Educators Workshop 2024 Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansass City and Saint Louis

Educators from Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansas City and Saint Louis participated in the 2024 Educators' Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, April 24-26, 2024. Participants of the workshop visit MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members serving in the United States armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926240
|VIRIN:
|240424-M-TW073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110357946
|Length:
|00:08:13
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
