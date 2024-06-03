Educators Workshop 2024 Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansass City and Saint Louis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Educators from Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansas City and Saint Louis participated in the 2024 Educators' Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, April 24-26, 2024. Participants of the workshop visit MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members serving in the United States armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio)