Know Your Mil: Capt. Richard Zeber

Capt. Richard Zeber, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, speaks about the legacy he leaves behind as he prepares his transfer to his next command.
|05.22.2024
|06.05.2024 09:25
|Video Productions
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
