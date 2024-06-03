Eager Lion 2024 participating nations train together during a combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating the successful conclusion to the 11th iteration of Eager Lion in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Becker and Spc. Nataja Ford)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 06:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926218
|VIRIN:
|240523-Z-OO172-2008
|Filename:
|DOD_110357565
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Eager Lion CALFEX B-Roll, by SPC Tyler Becker and SPC Nataja Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multinational
Multinational Exercise
Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Jordan)
LEAVE A COMMENT