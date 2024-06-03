Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion CALFEX B-Roll

    JORDAN

    05.23.2024

    Video by Spc. Tyler Becker and Spc. Nataja Ford

    Task Force Spartan

    Eager Lion 2024 participating nations train together during a combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating the successful conclusion to the 11th iteration of Eager Lion in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Becker and Spc. Nataja Ford)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 06:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926218
    VIRIN: 240523-Z-OO172-2008
    Filename: DOD_110357565
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: JO

    This work, Eager Lion CALFEX B-Roll, by SPC Tyler Becker and SPC Nataja Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multinational

    Multinational Exercise

    Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Jordan)

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24
    EL24
    EagerLion 24
    Eager Lion 2024

