Members of the Jordanian Armed Forces load, unload, transport and deploy an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System as part of a capabilities demonstration during Eager Lion 2024 at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, May 16, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy video provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 04:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926213
|VIRIN:
|240516-O-RP049-4201
|Filename:
|DOD_110357504
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JAF HIMARS Cycle, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT