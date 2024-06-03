JAF HIMARS Cycle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Jordanian Armed Forces load, unload, transport and deploy an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System as part of a capabilities demonstration during Eager Lion 2024 at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, May 16, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy video provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)