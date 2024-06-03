Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAF Eager Lion 2024 end video

    JORDAN

    05.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Task Force Spartan

    Jordanian Armed Forces showcase events taking place during the combined arms live fire exercise marking an end to the 11th iteration of Eager Lion, Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy video provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 04:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926211
    VIRIN: 240523-O-RP049-4201
    Filename: DOD_110357468
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: JO

    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24
    EL24
    Eager Lion 2024

