JAF Eager Lion 2024 end video

Jordanian Armed Forces showcase events taking place during the combined arms live fire exercise marking an end to the 11th iteration of Eager Lion, Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy video provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 04:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926211
|VIRIN:
|240523-O-RP049-4201
|Filename:
|DOD_110357468
|Length:
|00:06:25
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
