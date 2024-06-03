Spotlight| Honorable Service through Physical Therapy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Rochell Reeder, 374th Medical Group, Physical Therapist, explains why she pursued a medical career as well as her hopes for her patients while under her care at Yokota Air Base Medical Facility June 04, 2024. Physical therapist help injured or ill people improve movement and manage pain. ( U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)