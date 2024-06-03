Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spotlight| Honorable Service through Physical Therapy

    JAPAN

    06.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Dr. Rochell Reeder, 374th Medical Group, Physical Therapist, explains why she pursued a medical career as well as her hopes for her patients while under her care at Yokota Air Base Medical Facility June 04, 2024. Physical therapist help injured or ill people improve movement and manage pain. ( U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 00:57
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Spouse
    Yokota Air Base
    374Th Medical Group
    US Air Force

