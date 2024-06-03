Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Service Corps joins the the 363rd on Inland Petroleum Distribution System exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha 

    AFN Humphreys

    Korean Service Corps KGS-12 Kim, Hyon-II, 2nd KSC Company Commander, speaks on participating in a combined training exercise where they set up a FORSCOM Inland Petroleum Distribution System (IPDS) under the mission command leadership of the U.S. Army 363rd Engineer Battalion on Fort Barefoot, Virginia, May 6, 2024. The exercise was held to rehearse and certify the installation and maintenance of the system. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    TAGS

    combined training
    KSC
    IPDS
    Inland Petroleum Distribution system
    Korea Service Corps
    U.S. Army 363rd Engineer Battalion.

