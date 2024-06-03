Korean Service Corps KGS-12 Kim, Hyon-II, 2nd KSC Company Commander, speaks on participating in a combined training exercise where they set up a FORSCOM Inland Petroleum Distribution System (IPDS) under the mission command leadership of the U.S. Army 363rd Engineer Battalion on Fort Barefoot, Virginia, May 6, 2024. The exercise was held to rehearse and certify the installation and maintenance of the system. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 22:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926194
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-KQ035-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110357041
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea Service Corps joins the the 363rd on Inland Petroleum Distribution System exercise, by CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT