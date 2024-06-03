Korea Service Corps joins the the 363rd on Inland Petroleum Distribution System exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Korean Service Corps KGS-12 Kim, Hyon-II, 2nd KSC Company Commander, speaks on participating in a combined training exercise where they set up a FORSCOM Inland Petroleum Distribution System (IPDS) under the mission command leadership of the U.S. Army 363rd Engineer Battalion on Fort Barefoot, Virginia, May 6, 2024. The exercise was held to rehearse and certify the installation and maintenance of the system. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)