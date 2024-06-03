Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two USAG Japan Firefighters Participate in Largest Worldwide Firefighter Conference

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Two firefighters assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services recently traveled to Indianapolis to attend the largest worldwide firefighter conference.

    Additional footage and photos provided by Capt. Koki Saito

    #FDIC #ArmyReadiness #ArmyTeam #BeAllYouCanBe

