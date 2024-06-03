JPMRC-X | U.S. Army and Philippine Army Soldiers work together in Joint Operation Center

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific and the Philippines Army collaborate to establish and manage a Joint Operation Center during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC-X) exercise, May 31, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.
JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger)
