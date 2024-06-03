B-roll video. Interior shots of medical personnel aspirating blood, placing a saline lock on an IV catheter, Tegaderm transparent film dressing placement, filling a blood bag while shaking it to prevent blood clots, and priming the blood bag with a Y-line, at the mission simulation training complex on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 4, 2024. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Dean John Kd De Dios)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 21:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926167
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-MC011-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110356769
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
This work, JEMX 2024: B-roll – Fresh whole blood lane, by SPC Dean DeDios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
