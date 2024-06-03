Culinary specialists with 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company led way during 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort McCoy, Part I

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company prepare food in a Mobile Kitchen Trailer during the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition in the U.S. Army Reserve on May 15, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The unit, comprised of 92G (culinary specialist) Soldiers, held their competition under the eyes of Army Reserve evaluators at Logistical Staging Area-Freedom on May 14-15. The 238th is newer concept field feeding unit in the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)