Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Culinary specialists with 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company led way during 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort McCoy, Part I

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company prepare food in a Mobile Kitchen Trailer during the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition in the U.S. Army Reserve on May 15, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The unit, comprised of 92G (culinary specialist) Soldiers, held their competition under the eyes of Army Reserve evaluators at Logistical Staging Area-Freedom on May 14-15. The 238th is newer concept field feeding unit in the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926163
    VIRIN: 240515-A-OK556-8015
    Filename: DOD_110356605
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary specialists with 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company led way during 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company
    92G Army MOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT