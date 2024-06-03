1-32 Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command sergeants major Alexander King and Abraham Lewis, the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, perform a change of responsibility ceremony, on June 4, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The ceremony signifies a historic tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted advisor.