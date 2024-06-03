Command sergeants major Alexander King and Abraham Lewis, the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, perform a change of responsibility ceremony, on June 4, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The ceremony signifies a historic tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted advisor.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 16:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926145
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-RM492-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110356218
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-32 Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2024, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
