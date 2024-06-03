Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-32 Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command sergeants major Alexander King and Abraham Lewis, the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, perform a change of responsibility ceremony, on June 4, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The ceremony signifies a historic tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted advisor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 16:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926145
    VIRIN: 240604-A-RM492-1001
    Filename: DOD_110356218
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-32 Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2024, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership 10th Mountain Division FORSCOM Fort Drum

