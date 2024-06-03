Space Base Delta 1 is one team, seven installations, and dozens of geographically separated units encompassing 11 time zones across the globe.
U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, SBD 1 commander, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Clark, SBD 1 senior enlisted advisor, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Charles Apodaca, SBD 1 senior enlisted leader, lay out the mission, vision and priorities of the Space Force's premier base operations support element.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926132
|VIRIN:
|230915-X-X1914-1001
|PIN:
|229002
|Filename:
|DOD_110355835
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Base Delta 1 Mission Video, by SrA Mario Calabro and A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT