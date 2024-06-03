Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 1 Mission Video

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro and Airman 1st Class Cody Friend

    Space Base Delta 1

    Space Base Delta 1 is one team, seven installations, and dozens of geographically separated units encompassing 11 time zones across the globe.

    U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, SBD 1 commander, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Clark, SBD 1 senior enlisted advisor, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Charles Apodaca, SBD 1 senior enlisted leader, lay out the mission, vision and priorities of the Space Force's premier base operations support element.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926132
    VIRIN: 230915-X-X1914-1001
    PIN: 229002
    Filename: DOD_110355835
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    USSF
    SpOC
    SBD1

