War Veterans Visit Maryland Museum of Military History

U.S. Vietnam and Korean War veterans with Honor Flight Arizona visited the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore on May 23, 2024. HFA, a volunteer-based organization, dedicates itself to transporting as many United States military veterans as possible to see the memorials of the respective wars they fought in Washington, at no cost to the veteran. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)