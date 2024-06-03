U.S. Vietnam and Korean War veterans with Honor Flight Arizona visited the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore on May 23, 2024. HFA, a volunteer-based organization, dedicates itself to transporting as many United States military veterans as possible to see the memorials of the respective wars they fought in Washington, at no cost to the veteran. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 12:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926120
|VIRIN:
|240523-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110355391
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, War Veterans Visit Maryland Museum of Military History, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT