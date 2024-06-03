Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado Football Works out with U.S. Navy SEALs

    05.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Kerska 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    240531-N-LW994-1001 – BOULDER, Colo. (May 31, 2024) – U.S. Navy SEALs attached to Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command host SEAL-style training with the University of Colorado Boulder Football Team. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 13:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926118
    VIRIN: 240531-N-LW994-1001
    Filename: DOD_110355389
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

    SWCC
    NCAA
    Navy
    Outreach
    NSWAC
    ColoradoFootball

