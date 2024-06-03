Colorado Football Works out with U.S. Navy SEALs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926118" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

240531-N-LW994-1001 – BOULDER, Colo. (May 31, 2024) – U.S. Navy SEALs attached to Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command host SEAL-style training with the University of Colorado Boulder Football Team. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)