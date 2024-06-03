240531-N-LW994-1001 – BOULDER, Colo. (May 31, 2024) – U.S. Navy SEALs attached to Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command host SEAL-style training with the University of Colorado Boulder Football Team. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 13:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926118
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-LW994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110355389
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Colorado Football Works out with U.S. Navy SEALs, by PO2 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
