How I Hold the Line - Ellen Soccoia

Find the good…and hold the line.
Ellen Soccoia strongly advocates for military spouses, providing them with the necessary resources to succeed through her work at the Military and Family Readiness Center.
She holds the line with her dedication to ensuring that military families receive all the support they deserve, committing to making a positive difference in peoples’ lives.
Over nearly four decades, there has been a notable shift in the professional sphere, particularly regarding the participation of women in the workforce. What was once considered uncommon has become familiar, with women now an integral part of the workforce.
|03.08.2024
|06.04.2024 15:12
|Series
|926108
|240308-F-LO621-1001
|DOD_110355122
|00:01:39
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|1
|1
