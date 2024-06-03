Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How I Hold the Line - Ellen Soccoia

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Find the good…and hold the line.

    Ellen Soccoia strongly advocates for military spouses, providing them with the necessary resources to succeed through her work at the Military and Family Readiness Center.
    She holds the line with her dedication to ensuring that military families receive all the support they deserve, committing to making a positive difference in peoples’ lives.
    Over nearly four decades, there has been a notable shift in the professional sphere, particularly regarding the participation of women in the workforce. What was once considered uncommon has become familiar, with women now an integral part of the workforce.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 15:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 926108
    VIRIN: 240308-F-LO621-1001
    Filename: DOD_110355122
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Steadfast
    CannonAFB
    HoldtheLine

