How I Hold the Line - Ellen Soccoia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Find the good…and hold the line.



Ellen Soccoia strongly advocates for military spouses, providing them with the necessary resources to succeed through her work at the Military and Family Readiness Center.

She holds the line with her dedication to ensuring that military families receive all the support they deserve, committing to making a positive difference in peoples’ lives.

Over nearly four decades, there has been a notable shift in the professional sphere, particularly regarding the participation of women in the workforce. What was once considered uncommon has become familiar, with women now an integral part of the workforce.