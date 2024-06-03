Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AvengerCon VIII: AdTech and Military-Friendly Banks – Data Vulnerabilities for Servicemembers, Families, and Veterans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Part of the AvengerCon VIII presentations cleared for public release.

    Presented by Alexander Master

    Synopsis:

    Businesses constantly collect data about their users, from a variety of sources and technical methods. This ubiquitous technical surveillance (UTS) is often done with the goal of presenting individually tailored advertisements to consumers, to increase corporate profits. Personally identifiable data derived from commercial sources has also been demonstrated to be exploitable – with the potential for economic, psychological, and even physical harm to those targeted. Servicemembers, military family members, and veterans have unique characteristics as an “audience segment” that make them vulnerable to microtargeting.

    Boiler:

    AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.

    Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!

    AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.

    https://www.army.mil/article/274161/avengercon_viii_army_cybers_homegrown_hacker_con_returns

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 926074
    VIRIN: 240229-O-PX639-4420
    Filename: DOD_110354682
    Length: 00:33:50
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AvengerCon VIII: AdTech and Military-Friendly Banks – Data Vulnerabilities for Servicemembers, Families, and Veterans, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Cyber
    AvengerCon VIII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT