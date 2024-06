AvengerCon VIII: AdTech and Military-Friendly Banks – Data Vulnerabilities for Servicemembers, Families, and Veterans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VIII presentations cleared for public release.



Presented by Alexander Master



Synopsis:



Businesses constantly collect data about their users, from a variety of sources and technical methods. This ubiquitous technical surveillance (UTS) is often done with the goal of presenting individually tailored advertisements to consumers, to increase corporate profits. Personally identifiable data derived from commercial sources has also been demonstrated to be exploitable – with the potential for economic, psychological, and even physical harm to those targeted. Servicemembers, military family members, and veterans have unique characteristics as an “audience segment” that make them vulnerable to microtargeting.



AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.



Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!



AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.



