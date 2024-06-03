Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Jonathan Stack 

    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

    D-Day was the largest amphibious invasion in military history, and it launched Operation OVERLORD. Maps were crucial to the planning and execution of the operation. The Army Map Service, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency predecessor organization, produced an estimated 69.9 million maps for D-Day.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 08:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926067
    VIRIN: 240528-D-KR246-6674
    Filename: DOD_110354563
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    maps
    WWII
    World War II
    80th Anniversary of D-Day
    Army Mapping Service

