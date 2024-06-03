Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH SHOWCASES READINESS OF U.S. NUCLEAR FORCE’S SAFE, EFFECTIVE DETERRENT (NARRATED)

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen supported by Space Force Guardians launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with one re-entry vehicle June 4 at 12:56 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective to deter 21st century threats and reassure our allies. Such tests have occurred over 300 times before, and this test is not the result of current world events. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 05:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926057
    VIRIN: 240604-X-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110354429
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH SHOWCASES READINESS OF U.S. NUCLEAR FORCE’S SAFE, EFFECTIVE DETERRENT (NARRATED), by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

