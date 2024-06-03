Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UMGC Okinawa graduation

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen 

    AFN Okinawa

    University of Maryland Global Campus Asia Okinawa, hosted a graduation ceremony at the Yomitan Cultural Center in Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2024. More than 100 service members, civilians, and local nationals received either their Associate's, Bacehlor's or Master's degrees. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 01:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926044
    VIRIN: 240413-F-DD647-1002
    Filename: DOD_110354078
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Okinawa
    college degree
    graduation
    UMGC
    UMGC Asia
    UMGC Okinawa

