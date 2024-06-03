Strongest of the Wolf Pack

The 8th Force Support Squadron and the Wolf Pack Fitness Center hosted a lifting competition titled, "Strongest of the Pack," at Kunsan Air Base, April 25, 2024. The competitors were judged using the wilks formula to measure their squat, flat bench and deadlift. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 23:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|926037
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-ID578-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110353932
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
