    Strongest of the Wolf Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Force Support Squadron and the Wolf Pack Fitness Center hosted a lifting competition titled, "Strongest of the Pack," at Kunsan Air Base, April 25, 2024. The competitors were judged using the wilks formula to measure their squat, flat bench and deadlift. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 23:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 926037
    VIRIN: 240603-F-ID578-1001
    Filename: DOD_110353932
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    This work, Strongest of the Wolf Pack, by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan air base
    competition
    wolf pack fitness center
    wilks formula
    strongest of the pack

