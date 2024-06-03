Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    05.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Servicemembers and DoD Civilians have the right to vote from wherever they are. U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll and Army Astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan discusses his experience voting from space and a remote island in the pacific. For more information about voting outside of the U.S., contact your Voters Assistance representative.

