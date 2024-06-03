U.S. Servicemembers and DoD Civilians have the right to vote from wherever they are. U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll and Army Astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan discusses his experience voting from space and a remote island in the pacific. For more information about voting outside of the U.S., contact your Voters Assistance representative.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 21:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926036
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-FY105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110353910
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Voters Assistance, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT