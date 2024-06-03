video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Servicemembers and DoD Civilians have the right to vote from wherever they are. U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll and Army Astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan discusses his experience voting from space and a remote island in the pacific. For more information about voting outside of the U.S., contact your Voters Assistance representative.